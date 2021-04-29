BWS Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a report released on Monday, April 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

