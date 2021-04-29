C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.52. 36,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,910. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

