C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $11,558,300.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00.

Baker Hughes Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75.

NYSE:AI opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $2,055,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 58.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 457.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

