Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.27

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot by 422.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Cabot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cabot by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cabot by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

