Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $133.27 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

