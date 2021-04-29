Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $133.27 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

