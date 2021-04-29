Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Square makes up about 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $257.40 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

