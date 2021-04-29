Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 442.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average is $181.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $64.90 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,812 shares of company stock worth $13,087,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

