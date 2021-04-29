Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,390. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,104,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.