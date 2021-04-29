Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

