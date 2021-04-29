Canaccord Genuity Increases CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $17.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CalAmp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CalAmp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

