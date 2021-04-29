Canaccord Genuity Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

FQVLF opened at $24.53 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

