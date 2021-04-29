Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4964 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

