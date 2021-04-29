Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.31.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$134.19 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$108.78 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.98. The company has a market cap of C$95.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

