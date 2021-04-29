Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

