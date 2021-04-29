Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

CHRW stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.