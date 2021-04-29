Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

