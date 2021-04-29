Capital Management Corp VA Has $11.57 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 894,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

