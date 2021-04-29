Capital Management Corp VA Sells 30,987 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

