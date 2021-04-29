Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

COF stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

