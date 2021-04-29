Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

