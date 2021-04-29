Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Denbury stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

