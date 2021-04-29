Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.22.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.21 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.91.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.