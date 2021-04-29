Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.76

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.76 and traded as high as $41.95. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 61,538 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

