Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered Capitec Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Shares of Capitec Bank stock remained flat at $$44.74 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers transactional banking services; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; collection and payment services; and merchant services, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.