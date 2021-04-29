Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,322. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $357.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $637,000. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

