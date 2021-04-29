Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 115,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

