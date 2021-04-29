Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $900.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

