Carter’s (CRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRI opened at $103.99 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

