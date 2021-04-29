Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 257.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $225.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.50.

