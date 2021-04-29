Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.68 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,107. The firm has a market cap of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CSLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

