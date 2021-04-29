Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)- $0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $135-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.79 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,107. The firm has a market cap of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.