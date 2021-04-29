Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.67.

CTLT stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. Catalent has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.