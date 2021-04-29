Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 8,463.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Catalent by 48.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 95.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

