Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.47. 5,414,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.