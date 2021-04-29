Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CATY stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

