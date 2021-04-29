CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

CBTX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,583. CBTX has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

CBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

