Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.99. 5,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.