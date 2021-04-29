Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,896. The company has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPF. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.