CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $377.52 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.96 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

