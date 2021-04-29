CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $186.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

