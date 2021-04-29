CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.02 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 563.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

