CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $982,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $124.75. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

