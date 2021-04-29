CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 80,039 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

