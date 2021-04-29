Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $196,094.64 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LEU stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.