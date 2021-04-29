CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Barclays raised their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.15.

CGI stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $87.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

