CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

NYSE:GIB traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,713. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,039,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

