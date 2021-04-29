CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$121.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

GIB.A stock traded up C$2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,212. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.21.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

