Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.39. 5,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,543. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.04 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.