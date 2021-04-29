Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 7,903 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 69,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

